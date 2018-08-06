All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 7 2020

9603 Marlive Lane - 11

9603 Marlive Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9603 Marlive Lane, Houston, TX 77025
Willow Meadows - Willowbend

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
media room
1 Bed / 1 Bath. Just remodeled! Everything in this unit is brand new! 12 unit Community next to Meyerland. 10 minutes to Medical Center and Galleria. Lots of super markets, restaurants, and movie theaters close by!

$625/month
$299/deposit. 12-month lease.
$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent.

We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent.

We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 have any available units?
9603 Marlive Lane - 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 have?
Some of 9603 Marlive Lane - 11's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Marlive Lane - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 is pet friendly.
Does 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 offer parking?
No, 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 does not offer parking.
Does 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 have a pool?
No, 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 have accessible units?
No, 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9603 Marlive Lane - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.

