9603 Marlive Lane - 11

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning media room range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 media room

1 Bed / 1 Bath. Just remodeled! Everything in this unit is brand new! 12 unit Community next to Meyerland. 10 minutes to Medical Center and Galleria. Lots of super markets, restaurants, and movie theaters close by!



$625/month

$299/deposit. 12-month lease.

$50 application fee goes toward first month's rent.



We check credit (call for more details), no felony criminal convictions in last 5 years (and no sex or violent felony convictions ever), and proof of monthly income at least 3 times the rent.



We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.



Contact us by phone @ (832) 422-6385 or by e-mail @ singerholdings1@gmail.com to learn more and setup a showing.