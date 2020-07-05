Rent Calculator
9526 Balsam Ln
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:24 PM
1 of 6
9526 Balsam Ln
9526 Balsam Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
9526 Balsam Lane, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston
Amenities
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4/1.5 Home. Spacious fenced backyard - Property Id: 229872
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229872
Property Id 229872
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5589017)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9526 Balsam Ln have any available units?
9526 Balsam Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 9526 Balsam Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9526 Balsam Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9526 Balsam Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9526 Balsam Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9526 Balsam Ln offer parking?
No, 9526 Balsam Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9526 Balsam Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9526 Balsam Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9526 Balsam Ln have a pool?
No, 9526 Balsam Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9526 Balsam Ln have accessible units?
No, 9526 Balsam Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9526 Balsam Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9526 Balsam Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9526 Balsam Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9526 Balsam Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
