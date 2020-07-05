9522 BALSAM

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RENT TO OWN! Newly remodeled 3/2/2 Rent to Own home in Northeast Houston. New roof, flooring, fixtures, paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and a very large fenced backyard.

SINGLE FAMILY HOME