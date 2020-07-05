RENT TO OWN! Newly remodeled 3/2/2 Rent to Own home in Northeast Houston. New roof, flooring, fixtures, paint, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, and a very large fenced backyard. SINGLE FAMILY HOME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9522 BALSAM have any available units?
9522 BALSAM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9522 BALSAM have?
Some of 9522 BALSAM's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9522 BALSAM currently offering any rent specials?
9522 BALSAM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 BALSAM pet-friendly?
Yes, 9522 BALSAM is pet friendly.
Does 9522 BALSAM offer parking?
Yes, 9522 BALSAM offers parking.
Does 9522 BALSAM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9522 BALSAM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 BALSAM have a pool?
No, 9522 BALSAM does not have a pool.
Does 9522 BALSAM have accessible units?
No, 9522 BALSAM does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 BALSAM have units with dishwashers?
No, 9522 BALSAM does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)