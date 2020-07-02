All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9502 Chesterfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9502 Chesterfield Drive
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:27 PM

9502 Chesterfield Drive

9502 Chesterfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9502 Chesterfield Drive, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! The master bath has a large dual vanity and a walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9502 Chesterfield Drive have any available units?
9502 Chesterfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9502 Chesterfield Drive have?
Some of 9502 Chesterfield Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9502 Chesterfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9502 Chesterfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9502 Chesterfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9502 Chesterfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9502 Chesterfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9502 Chesterfield Drive offers parking.
Does 9502 Chesterfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9502 Chesterfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9502 Chesterfield Drive have a pool?
No, 9502 Chesterfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9502 Chesterfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 9502 Chesterfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9502 Chesterfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9502 Chesterfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
Parkway Flats
13328 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street
Houston, TX 77007
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Fairfield Cove
15615 Blue Ash Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St
Houston, TX 77051
2403 Southmore
2403 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston