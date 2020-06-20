All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 30 2019 at 5:00 PM

9431 Spring Miller Dr

9431 Spring Miller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9431 Spring Miller Drive, Houston, TX 77070
Willowbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this beautiful nice 3 bedroom,2 bathroom home with big island in kitchen with large breakfast area. Kitchen includes 2 side by side refrigerators. Large living area. Master suite with walk-in closet and double sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9431 Spring Miller Dr have any available units?
9431 Spring Miller Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9431 Spring Miller Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9431 Spring Miller Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9431 Spring Miller Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9431 Spring Miller Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9431 Spring Miller Dr offer parking?
No, 9431 Spring Miller Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9431 Spring Miller Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9431 Spring Miller Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9431 Spring Miller Dr have a pool?
No, 9431 Spring Miller Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9431 Spring Miller Dr have accessible units?
No, 9431 Spring Miller Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9431 Spring Miller Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9431 Spring Miller Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9431 Spring Miller Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9431 Spring Miller Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

