Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:58 AM
9414 Heno - 11
9414 Heno Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9414 Heno Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9414 Heno - 11 have any available units?
9414 Heno - 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 9414 Heno - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
9414 Heno - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9414 Heno - 11 pet-friendly?
No, 9414 Heno - 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9414 Heno - 11 offer parking?
No, 9414 Heno - 11 does not offer parking.
Does 9414 Heno - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9414 Heno - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9414 Heno - 11 have a pool?
No, 9414 Heno - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 9414 Heno - 11 have accessible units?
No, 9414 Heno - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 9414 Heno - 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9414 Heno - 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9414 Heno - 11 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9414 Heno - 11 has units with air conditioning.
