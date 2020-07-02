All apartments in Houston
9407 Misty Bridge St.

9407 Misty Bridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

9407 Misty Bridge Street, Houston, TX 77075
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Welcome this new rental home in the Southbelt area. Great 3/2/2 home in an excellent neighbor zoned to "A" rated school. Easy access to Beltway 8 and 45S with walking distance to HEB and "brand new" CVS. Mins from U of H Clear Lake and City of Pearland.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3176394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9407 Misty Bridge St. have any available units?
9407 Misty Bridge St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9407 Misty Bridge St. currently offering any rent specials?
9407 Misty Bridge St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9407 Misty Bridge St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9407 Misty Bridge St. is pet friendly.
Does 9407 Misty Bridge St. offer parking?
Yes, 9407 Misty Bridge St. offers parking.
Does 9407 Misty Bridge St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9407 Misty Bridge St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9407 Misty Bridge St. have a pool?
No, 9407 Misty Bridge St. does not have a pool.
Does 9407 Misty Bridge St. have accessible units?
No, 9407 Misty Bridge St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9407 Misty Bridge St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9407 Misty Bridge St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9407 Misty Bridge St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9407 Misty Bridge St. does not have units with air conditioning.

