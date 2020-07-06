Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9406 Redford Ave. - 02.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9406 Redford Ave. - 02
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:28 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9406 Redford Ave. - 02
9406 Redford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Hobby Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9406 Redford Avenue, Houston, TX 77075
Greater Hobby Area
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated unit, ceramic flooring, Granite counter tops, New bathroom, Come and take a look. Call for Availability.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 have any available units?
9406 Redford Ave. - 02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 have?
Some of 9406 Redford Ave. - 02's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 currently offering any rent specials?
9406 Redford Ave. - 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 is pet friendly.
Does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 offer parking?
No, 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 does not offer parking.
Does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 have a pool?
No, 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 does not have a pool.
Does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 have accessible units?
No, 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
Costa Vizcaya
12020 N Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77064
The Core
3990 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
Arrive River Oaks
2800 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Tuscany Oaks Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Upper Kirby
2300 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston