Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9406 Redford Ave. - 02
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:28 AM

9406 Redford Ave. - 02

9406 Redford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9406 Redford Avenue, Houston, TX 77075
Greater Hobby Area

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated unit, ceramic flooring, Granite counter tops, New bathroom, Come and take a look. Call for Availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 have any available units?
9406 Redford Ave. - 02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 have?
Some of 9406 Redford Ave. - 02's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 currently offering any rent specials?
9406 Redford Ave. - 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 is pet friendly.
Does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 offer parking?
No, 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 does not offer parking.
Does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 have a pool?
No, 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 does not have a pool.
Does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 have accessible units?
No, 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9406 Redford Ave. - 02 has units with dishwashers.

