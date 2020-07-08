Rent Calculator
9402 Claridge Dr
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:36 PM
9402 Claridge Dr
9402 Claridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9402 Claridge Drive, Houston, TX 77031
Greater Fondren Southwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious and clean, nice neighborhood.
Lease Details: Tenant responsible for all utilities, cutting grass.
(RLNE5769215)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9402 Claridge Dr have any available units?
9402 Claridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 9402 Claridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9402 Claridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9402 Claridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9402 Claridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9402 Claridge Dr offer parking?
No, 9402 Claridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9402 Claridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9402 Claridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9402 Claridge Dr have a pool?
No, 9402 Claridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9402 Claridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 9402 Claridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9402 Claridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9402 Claridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9402 Claridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9402 Claridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
