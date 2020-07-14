All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 935 Byrne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
935 Byrne
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

935 Byrne

935 Byrne Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

935 Byrne Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-B17 · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1-B16 · Avail. Aug 1

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-B23 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1-B12 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 935 Byrne.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 50 lbs weight limit
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 25
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 50 lb limit
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Byrne have any available units?
935 Byrne has 4 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 Byrne have?
Some of 935 Byrne's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Byrne currently offering any rent specials?
935 Byrne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Byrne pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 Byrne is pet friendly.
Does 935 Byrne offer parking?
Yes, 935 Byrne offers parking.
Does 935 Byrne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Byrne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Byrne have a pool?
No, 935 Byrne does not have a pool.
Does 935 Byrne have accessible units?
Yes, 935 Byrne has accessible units.
Does 935 Byrne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Byrne has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 935 Byrne?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bordeaux
5010 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77056
La Casita
313 Sunnyside St
Houston, TX 77076
Crossing at Katy Ranch
24949 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494
Falls of Maplewood
9600 Glenfield Ct
Houston, TX 77096
El Milagro
2724 Broadway St
Houston, TX 77017
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln
Houston, TX 77086
South Main Building
7551 Main St
Houston, TX 77030
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity