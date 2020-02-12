Rent Calculator
Houston
Houston, TX
/
9341 Westwood Village Drive
9341 Westwood Village Drive
9341 Westwood Village Drive
Report This Listing
9341 Westwood Village Drive, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Lovely one store town home, fully renovated, no carpet. High Ceiling Living with fire place. Tenant to provide washer and dryer.Application fee $50/person, 2 months pay stub. DL.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 9341 Westwood Village Drive have any available units?
9341 Westwood Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9341 Westwood Village Drive have?
Some of 9341 Westwood Village Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9341 Westwood Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9341 Westwood Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9341 Westwood Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9341 Westwood Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9341 Westwood Village Drive offer parking?
No, 9341 Westwood Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9341 Westwood Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9341 Westwood Village Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9341 Westwood Village Drive have a pool?
No, 9341 Westwood Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9341 Westwood Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 9341 Westwood Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9341 Westwood Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9341 Westwood Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
