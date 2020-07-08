All apartments in Houston
Location

9322 Nyssa Street, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful apartment includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 1095sq. of living space, equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, a dishwasher, and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with air-conditioner, WD hookups, a porch, and a beautiful patio.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5755472)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9322 Nyssa St Unit A have any available units?
9322 Nyssa St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9322 Nyssa St Unit A have?
Some of 9322 Nyssa St Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9322 Nyssa St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
9322 Nyssa St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9322 Nyssa St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9322 Nyssa St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 9322 Nyssa St Unit A offer parking?
No, 9322 Nyssa St Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 9322 Nyssa St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9322 Nyssa St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9322 Nyssa St Unit A have a pool?
No, 9322 Nyssa St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 9322 Nyssa St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 9322 Nyssa St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 9322 Nyssa St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9322 Nyssa St Unit A has units with dishwashers.

