9322 Nyssa St Unit A

Amenities
This beautiful apartment includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 1095sq. of living space, equipped with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, a dishwasher, and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with air-conditioner, WD hookups, a porch, and a beautiful patio.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5755472)