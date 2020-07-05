All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 24 2019 at 1:40 PM

9320 Nyssa St

9320 Nyssa St · No Longer Available
Location

9320 Nyssa St, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
pet friendly
Ask how to qualify for NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! This spacious, well-kept duplex is ready for immediate move-in! Large living room space, kitchen appliances, more than enough storage space, 3 spacious bedrooms: one with it's own built-in desk area, & master bedroom w/ it's own private half-bath. You do not want too miss out! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Pets are considered on a case x case basis. Credit and background check required. Call leasing agent today to schedule a tour! (NO smoking. Not accepting Section 8)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9320 Nyssa St have any available units?
9320 Nyssa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9320 Nyssa St have?
Some of 9320 Nyssa St's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9320 Nyssa St currently offering any rent specials?
9320 Nyssa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9320 Nyssa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9320 Nyssa St is pet friendly.
Does 9320 Nyssa St offer parking?
No, 9320 Nyssa St does not offer parking.
Does 9320 Nyssa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9320 Nyssa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9320 Nyssa St have a pool?
Yes, 9320 Nyssa St has a pool.
Does 9320 Nyssa St have accessible units?
No, 9320 Nyssa St does not have accessible units.
Does 9320 Nyssa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9320 Nyssa St does not have units with dishwashers.

