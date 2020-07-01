All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9310 Buffum Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9310 Buffum Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9310 Buffum Street

9310 Buffum Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9310 Buffum Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE2807874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9310 Buffum Street have any available units?
9310 Buffum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 9310 Buffum Street currently offering any rent specials?
9310 Buffum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9310 Buffum Street pet-friendly?
No, 9310 Buffum Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9310 Buffum Street offer parking?
No, 9310 Buffum Street does not offer parking.
Does 9310 Buffum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9310 Buffum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9310 Buffum Street have a pool?
No, 9310 Buffum Street does not have a pool.
Does 9310 Buffum Street have accessible units?
No, 9310 Buffum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9310 Buffum Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9310 Buffum Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9310 Buffum Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9310 Buffum Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Dawson at Stratford
414 Stratford St
Houston, TX 77006
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Truxillo
3019 Truxillo Street
Houston, TX 77004
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089
Stoneriver
8901 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston