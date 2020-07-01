Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9310 Buffum Street.
9310 Buffum Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
9310 Buffum Street
9310 Buffum Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9310 Buffum Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE2807874)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9310 Buffum Street have any available units?
9310 Buffum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 9310 Buffum Street currently offering any rent specials?
9310 Buffum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9310 Buffum Street pet-friendly?
No, 9310 Buffum Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9310 Buffum Street offer parking?
No, 9310 Buffum Street does not offer parking.
Does 9310 Buffum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9310 Buffum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9310 Buffum Street have a pool?
No, 9310 Buffum Street does not have a pool.
Does 9310 Buffum Street have accessible units?
No, 9310 Buffum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9310 Buffum Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9310 Buffum Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9310 Buffum Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9310 Buffum Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
