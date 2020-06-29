9307 Bintliff Drive

Come see this beauty. Spacious home on a large corner lot. Open kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Title throughout living room, dining room, and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Large backyard with covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
