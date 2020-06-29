All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9307 Bintliff Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:03 PM

9307 Bintliff Drive

9307 Bintliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9307 Bintliff Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beauty. Spacious home on a large corner lot. Open kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Title throughout living room, dining room, and kitchen. Carpet in bedrooms. Large backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9307 Bintliff Drive have any available units?
9307 Bintliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9307 Bintliff Drive have?
Some of 9307 Bintliff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9307 Bintliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9307 Bintliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9307 Bintliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9307 Bintliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9307 Bintliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9307 Bintliff Drive offers parking.
Does 9307 Bintliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9307 Bintliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9307 Bintliff Drive have a pool?
No, 9307 Bintliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9307 Bintliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 9307 Bintliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9307 Bintliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9307 Bintliff Drive has units with dishwashers.

