9213 Westheimer Road

Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77063 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. New Mid Rise in Woodlake/Westheimer Area Beautiful and Unique Modern Design Resort-Style Swimming Pool Custom, Gourmet Kitchen w/Island and Luxurious Baths Executive Business & State-of-the-Art Fitness Centers Nine-Foot Ceilings, Expansive Windows Building Attached Garages, Elevator, W/D every apt Special : $250-$500 off 1st mo w/6+mo (select units) [ Published 6-Jul-20 / ID 3615656 ]