Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:02 AM

9213 Westheimer Road

9213 Westheimer Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9213 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
elevator
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77063 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/21/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. New Mid Rise in Woodlake/Westheimer Area Beautiful and Unique Modern Design Resort-Style Swimming Pool Custom, Gourmet Kitchen w/Island and Luxurious Baths Executive Business & State-of-the-Art Fitness Centers Nine-Foot Ceilings, Expansive Windows Building Attached Garages, Elevator, W/D every apt Special : $250-$500 off 1st mo w/6+mo (select units) [ Published 7-May-19 / ID 2933713 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9213 Westheimer Road have any available units?
9213 Westheimer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9213 Westheimer Road have?
Some of 9213 Westheimer Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9213 Westheimer Road currently offering any rent specials?
9213 Westheimer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9213 Westheimer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9213 Westheimer Road is pet friendly.
Does 9213 Westheimer Road offer parking?
Yes, 9213 Westheimer Road offers parking.
Does 9213 Westheimer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9213 Westheimer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9213 Westheimer Road have a pool?
Yes, 9213 Westheimer Road has a pool.
Does 9213 Westheimer Road have accessible units?
No, 9213 Westheimer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9213 Westheimer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9213 Westheimer Road does not have units with dishwashers.

