Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9210 Cadawac Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9210 Cadawac Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9210 Cadawac Rd
9210 Cadawac Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Braeburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
9210 Cadawac Road, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
great neighborhood and location! - Property Id: 100966
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100966
Property Id 100966
(RLNE4713387)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9210 Cadawac Rd have any available units?
9210 Cadawac Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9210 Cadawac Rd have?
Some of 9210 Cadawac Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9210 Cadawac Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9210 Cadawac Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9210 Cadawac Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9210 Cadawac Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9210 Cadawac Rd offer parking?
No, 9210 Cadawac Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9210 Cadawac Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9210 Cadawac Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9210 Cadawac Rd have a pool?
No, 9210 Cadawac Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9210 Cadawac Rd have accessible units?
No, 9210 Cadawac Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9210 Cadawac Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9210 Cadawac Rd has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow
Houston, TX 77035
Bordeaux
5010 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77056
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Domain West
611 Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln
Houston, TX 77063
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston