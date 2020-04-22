All apartments in Houston
914 Lawrence Street

914 Lawrence Street · No Longer Available
Location

914 Lawrence Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Beautiful Heights home in gated community! 3 bedrooms + large study, 2.5 baths. Gourmet kitchen opens to large dining area & features an island, granite countertops, stainless appliances, & wine cooler. Spacious, open living area w/balcony. Double sided gaslog fireplace in living/dining rooms is an added bonus! Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Master features two large closets & a gorgeous master bath with travertine countertops, double sinks, whirlpool tub, & separate shower. Corner Unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

