914 Lawrence Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking pool

Beautiful Heights home in gated community! 3 bedrooms + large study, 2.5 baths. Gourmet kitchen opens to large dining area & features an island, granite countertops, stainless appliances, & wine cooler. Spacious, open living area w/balcony. Double sided gaslog fireplace in living/dining rooms is an added bonus! Beautiful hardwoods throughout. Master features two large closets & a gorgeous master bath with travertine countertops, double sinks, whirlpool tub, & separate shower. Corner Unit!