Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

914 Franklin Street

Location

914 Franklin Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Franklin Street, Houston, TX 77002 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: allowed. Appointment Required [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513049 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Franklin Street have any available units?
914 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 914 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
914 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 914 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 914 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 914 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 914 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 914 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 914 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Franklin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

