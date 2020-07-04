Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 913 Hockley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
913 Hockley
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
913 Hockley
913 Hockley Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
913 Hockley Street, Houston, TX 77012
Harrisburg - Manchester
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5093558)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 913 Hockley have any available units?
913 Hockley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 913 Hockley currently offering any rent specials?
913 Hockley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Hockley pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Hockley is pet friendly.
Does 913 Hockley offer parking?
No, 913 Hockley does not offer parking.
Does 913 Hockley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Hockley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Hockley have a pool?
No, 913 Hockley does not have a pool.
Does 913 Hockley have accessible units?
No, 913 Hockley does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Hockley have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Hockley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Hockley have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Hockley does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr
Houston, TX 77090
The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Villas at Cypresswood
9844 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Bella Springs Townhomes
1550 Blalock Rd
Houston, TX 77080
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Tiffany Square
3030 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston