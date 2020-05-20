All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

913 Ashland St

913 Ashland Street · No Longer Available
Location

913 Ashland Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Ashland St have any available units?
913 Ashland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 913 Ashland St currently offering any rent specials?
913 Ashland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Ashland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Ashland St is pet friendly.
Does 913 Ashland St offer parking?
No, 913 Ashland St does not offer parking.
Does 913 Ashland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Ashland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Ashland St have a pool?
No, 913 Ashland St does not have a pool.
Does 913 Ashland St have accessible units?
No, 913 Ashland St does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Ashland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Ashland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Ashland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Ashland St does not have units with air conditioning.

