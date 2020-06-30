9125 Woodlyn Rd

Great reconditioned 3 bedroom 1 bath home on a large lot! Easy access to 610, Bwy8, I10 and 59. bright and clean kitchen with ample counter space for the home chef. Great home at a great price! Call today to schedule your tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
