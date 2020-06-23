All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 23 2019 at 2:19 PM

912 E 38th Street

912 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

912 East 38th Street, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
New Construction home that has never been lived in close to the Heights with a HUGE BACKYARD! Home features, wood floors on the first floor, open living floor plan that is ideal for entertaining, stainless appliances like a GE convection oven and gas stove, lots of natural light, plus Fridge, Washer & Dryer included. Second floor with plush carpet, 2 guest rooms, and utility. Also located on the second floor is the master suite with soaring 10 ft ceilings, plush carpet, large master bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, spacious shower and very large L shaped closet (19x10) with built ins. Hurry this home wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 E 38th Street have any available units?
912 E 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 E 38th Street have?
Some of 912 E 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 E 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 E 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 E 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 912 E 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 912 E 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 912 E 38th Street offers parking.
Does 912 E 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 E 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 E 38th Street have a pool?
No, 912 E 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 912 E 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 912 E 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 E 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 E 38th Street has units with dishwashers.

