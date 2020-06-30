All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9118 Cathey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9118 Cathey Lane
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:50 AM

9118 Cathey Lane

9118 Cathey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9118 Cathey Lane, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction home located in Spring Branch Gardens. This farmhouse modern home features a mother in law suite complete with kitchen and dining area. As you enter the entryway to the home that allows you to view the entire house from front to back. A spacious dining room awaits on the left hand side as you enter the well designed kitchen with an expansive marble waterfall countertop and backsplash which illuminates to the ceiling. Open area design flows throughout the home and space. Fabulous master suite with sitting area, amazing master bath with separate shower and oversized walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9118 Cathey Lane have any available units?
9118 Cathey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9118 Cathey Lane have?
Some of 9118 Cathey Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9118 Cathey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9118 Cathey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9118 Cathey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9118 Cathey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9118 Cathey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9118 Cathey Lane offers parking.
Does 9118 Cathey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9118 Cathey Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9118 Cathey Lane have a pool?
No, 9118 Cathey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9118 Cathey Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 9118 Cathey Lane has accessible units.
Does 9118 Cathey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9118 Cathey Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonies Landing Apartments
15550 Kingfield Drive
Houston, TX 77084
7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Coles Crossing
12500 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77429
The Travis
3300 Main Street
Houston, TX 77002
Linda Vista Apartment Homes
5500 De Soto St
Houston, TX 77091
Crimson
2220 Westcreek Lane
Houston, TX 77027
Camden Holly Springs
680 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston