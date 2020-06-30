9118 Cathey Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage new construction

New Construction home located in Spring Branch Gardens. This farmhouse modern home features a mother in law suite complete with kitchen and dining area. As you enter the entryway to the home that allows you to view the entire house from front to back. A spacious dining room awaits on the left hand side as you enter the well designed kitchen with an expansive marble waterfall countertop and backsplash which illuminates to the ceiling. Open area design flows throughout the home and space. Fabulous master suite with sitting area, amazing master bath with separate shower and oversized walk in closet.