9103 Kentshire Drive, Houston, TX 77078 East Houston
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 bed 2 full bath includes Master suite now available for lease. Large open living area and kitchen feature laminate wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms. Covered back patio. Home is fully fenced.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9103 Kentshire Drive have any available units?
9103 Kentshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9103 Kentshire Drive have?
Some of 9103 Kentshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9103 Kentshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9103 Kentshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.