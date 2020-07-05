All apartments in Houston
9103 Kentshire Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 3:48 PM

9103 Kentshire Drive

9103 Kentshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9103 Kentshire Drive, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 bed 2 full bath includes Master suite now available for lease. Large open living area and kitchen feature laminate wood flooring, carpet in bedrooms. Covered back patio. Home is fully fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9103 Kentshire Drive have any available units?
9103 Kentshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9103 Kentshire Drive have?
Some of 9103 Kentshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9103 Kentshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9103 Kentshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9103 Kentshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9103 Kentshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 9103 Kentshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9103 Kentshire Drive offers parking.
Does 9103 Kentshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9103 Kentshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9103 Kentshire Drive have a pool?
No, 9103 Kentshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9103 Kentshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 9103 Kentshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9103 Kentshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9103 Kentshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

