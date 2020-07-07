9100 Westheimer

Amenities
I have a little conspiracy theory for you. Take it or leave it. A few thousand years ago, an advanced alien race from a galaxy far far away visited Earth. They traveled the entire world searching for a perfect spot for their greatest creation. And lo and behold, they found it. Right here in Houston. They planned and planned for years how they would make the most spectacular building possible.
However, after a series of mysterious circumstances, they had to leave, so they ditched their blueprints hoping some other advanced species would find it and finish what they started. And well, it totally happened. Humans came along, found the plan, and build the marvelous apartment complex you’re now looking at. Ok, I know what you’re thinking. That’s totally reasonable and worth believing. Great, now just come and live here already.
Apartment Amenities
Island Cooktops
Generous Closets
Grand 10' and 11' ceilings
Self Cleaning Oven
Ceiling Fans
Hardwood and Tile Flooring
Wheelchair Access
Designer Kitchens
Pendant Accent Lighting
Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances
Granite and Marble Finishes
Extra Deep Pot and Pan Drawers
Private Patio/Balcony in every unit
Kitchen Islands
Dual Vanities
Built-In Bookshelves
Built-In Desks
Solid Wood Custom Cabinetry
Custom Framed Vanity Mirror
Large Luxury Baths
Solar Shades
Gorgeous Tree line Views
Spacious Layouts
Stunning Penthouse Homes Available
Community Amenities
Wine Room
Business Center
Resident Lounge
Resident Events
Rooftop Pool, Jacuzzi, and Lounge
Pet-friendly
Concierge Service
Free shuttle service to key Memorial City destinations
Conveniently located within easy access to I-10, Beltway 8 and Loop 610
Minutes away from the Memorial Hermann Memorial City Healthcare Campus
High Rise living in Memorial City
Rooftop Kitchen
Stunning Panoramic Views of Downtown
Climate Controlled Private Storage Rooms Available Onsite
24-hour attended lobby
Drink Bar
Controlled access parking garage
Bark City (dog park with run)
Door controlled access system
Fantastic on site management
Parking garage with key card access
Dry cleaning, package, and grocery delivery services
Controlled elevator access
Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment
Online payments available
Resident lobby with wifi access
Private luxury state of the art fitness center
Reserved parking
Car charging stations
Biweekly free car washes
Recycling program
Skywalk to Memorial City Mall
About Us
Well hello there my wonderful good looking & intelligent internet friend. It seems like you’re looking for that new awesome apartment. It also seems like you’re probably tired of looking through listing after listing after listing. Sending message after message after message. I know.
It sucks. But we’re here for you. We’re Taco Street Locating, the super coolest apartment locators this side of the Mississippi. We’re here to make your lives easy and awesome….at least when it comes to finding a new place to live. And we’re free to work with! Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) to learn more!