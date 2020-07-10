Rent Calculator
910 E 37th Street
910 E 37th Street
910 East 37th Street
Location
910 East 37th Street, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home to lease in Independence Heights. Close to Frwy. Large backyard to entertain.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 910 E 37th Street have any available units?
910 E 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 910 E 37th Street have?
Some of 910 E 37th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 910 E 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
910 E 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 E 37th Street pet-friendly?
No, 910 E 37th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 910 E 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 910 E 37th Street offers parking.
Does 910 E 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 E 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 E 37th Street have a pool?
No, 910 E 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 910 E 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 910 E 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 910 E 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 E 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
