Home
/
Houston, TX
/
909 Rosewick St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
909 Rosewick St
909 Rosewick Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
909 Rosewick Street, Houston, TX 77015
Northshore
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 909 Rosewick St have any available units?
909 Rosewick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 909 Rosewick St currently offering any rent specials?
909 Rosewick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Rosewick St pet-friendly?
No, 909 Rosewick St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 909 Rosewick St offer parking?
No, 909 Rosewick St does not offer parking.
Does 909 Rosewick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Rosewick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Rosewick St have a pool?
No, 909 Rosewick St does not have a pool.
Does 909 Rosewick St have accessible units?
No, 909 Rosewick St does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Rosewick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Rosewick St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Rosewick St have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Rosewick St does not have units with air conditioning.
