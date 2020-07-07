All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 905 Town and Country Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
905 Town and Country Boulevard
Last updated June 28 2019 at 4:55 AM

905 Town and Country Boulevard

905 Town and Country Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

905 Town and Country Boulevard, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
pet friendly
905 Town and Country Boulevard, Houston, TX 77024 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Hadi Hassan, Taco Street Locating, (305) 505-5771. Available from: 06/25/2019. No pets allowed. I know what you’re thinking. “I would love to live at this lavishly luxurious apartment complex. But it’s just some fake. Surely an apartment complex with this level of beauty and sophistication must be the wistful dreams of some wildly imaginative architectural genius”. Well I’m here to tell you it’s not. While it’s clear that this place belongs on the cover of “Coolest Apartment Complex Ever Magazine”, I assure you that you can totally live here. The lovely red bricks, the audacious italian villa style arch doorways, the resort style pool. It really does have everything. So, you should stop what you’re doing and message so we can get this party started. _____________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Gas Ranges Washer and Dryer Hardwood Grain Style Flooring Stained Concrete Podium Level Unit Flooring is Stained Concrete Stainless Steel Appliances Granite/Quartz/Marble Countertops Brushed Nickel Fixtures Walk-In Closets with Custom Shelving Nest Thermostats Wine Refrigerators Sonos Technology Package 42″ Cabinetry Stand Alone Showers _____________________________________________________ Community Amenities Club Room Cyber Lounge Social Business Lounge Screening Room Fitness Center Virtual Fitness Private Dining – Catering Kitchen Pet Spa Sky Lounge Package Concierge Wi-Fi Access in all Amenity Areas Resort Infinity Edge Pool with Private Cabanas Outdoor Living Area Two Green Space Courtyards with Grill Stations Elevators ________________________________ Looking for your next apartment? Look no further! I’m Anastasia with Taco Street Locating. I’m a professional cool person who hails from the country of Kazakhstan. I’ve worked and lived all over the world, so you can say I’m a professional mover! I’d love to help you find a new place to live like I have so many times. Check out my website to learn how I can take all the stress out of finding a new place to live! I’m also super free to work for. [ Published 28-Jun-19 / ID 3042840 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Town and Country Boulevard have any available units?
905 Town and Country Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Town and Country Boulevard have?
Some of 905 Town and Country Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Town and Country Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
905 Town and Country Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Town and Country Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 Town and Country Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 905 Town and Country Boulevard offer parking?
No, 905 Town and Country Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 905 Town and Country Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Town and Country Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Town and Country Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 905 Town and Country Boulevard has a pool.
Does 905 Town and Country Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 905 Town and Country Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Town and Country Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Town and Country Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dominion Post Oak
2323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77099
1300 North Post Oak
1300 N Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77055
San Montego
1600 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Woodglen Village Apartments
11111 W Montgomery Rd
Houston, TX 77088
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston