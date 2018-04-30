Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
904 Dorothy Street
904 Dorothy Street
904 Dorothy Street
Browse Similar Places
904 Dorothy Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DESIRABLE LOCATION!! Just a few minutes from i-10 and other major roads! Enjoy this single-family home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, good size living room.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Does 904 Dorothy Street have any available units?
904 Dorothy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 904 Dorothy Street currently offering any rent specials?
904 Dorothy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Dorothy Street pet-friendly?
No, 904 Dorothy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 904 Dorothy Street offer parking?
Yes, 904 Dorothy Street offers parking.
Does 904 Dorothy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Dorothy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Dorothy Street have a pool?
No, 904 Dorothy Street does not have a pool.
Does 904 Dorothy Street have accessible units?
No, 904 Dorothy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Dorothy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 904 Dorothy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Dorothy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Dorothy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
