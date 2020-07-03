All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9033 Oak Knoll Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9033 Oak Knoll Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9033 Oak Knoll Lane

9033 Oak Knoll Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9033 Oak Knoll Lane, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 spacious bedrooms with great natural lighting! Tile throughout the home with an indoor utility room. Large yard for the kids to play!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21386

(RLNE4491206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane have any available units?
9033 Oak Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane have?
Some of 9033 Oak Knoll Lane's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9033 Oak Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9033 Oak Knoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9033 Oak Knoll Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9033 Oak Knoll Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9033 Oak Knoll Lane offers parking.
Does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9033 Oak Knoll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane have a pool?
No, 9033 Oak Knoll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 9033 Oak Knoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9033 Oak Knoll Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vista
14340 Wallisville Road
Houston, TX 77049
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
Broadstone Skyline
707 Saulnier St
Houston, TX 77002
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Abbey at Willowbrook
8330 Willow Place Dr S
Houston, TX 77070

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston