Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 9033 Oak Knoll Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
9033 Oak Knoll Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9033 Oak Knoll Lane
9033 Oak Knoll Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9033 Oak Knoll Lane, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston
Amenities
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 spacious bedrooms with great natural lighting! Tile throughout the home with an indoor utility room. Large yard for the kids to play!
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21386
(RLNE4491206)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane have any available units?
9033 Oak Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane have?
Some of 9033 Oak Knoll Lane's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9033 Oak Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9033 Oak Knoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9033 Oak Knoll Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9033 Oak Knoll Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9033 Oak Knoll Lane offers parking.
Does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9033 Oak Knoll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane have a pool?
No, 9033 Oak Knoll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 9033 Oak Knoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9033 Oak Knoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9033 Oak Knoll Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bella Vista
14340 Wallisville Road
Houston, TX 77049
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
Parkside at Memorial Apartments and Townhomes
777 S Mayde Crk
Houston, TX 77079
Broadstone Skyline
707 Saulnier St
Houston, TX 77002
The Townhomes at Willowick Park
3206 Las Palmas St
Houston, TX 77027
Sunrise at Briar Forest
14695 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Abbey at Willowbrook
8330 Willow Place Dr S
Houston, TX 77070
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston