9007 Rice Ave
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:36 AM
9007 Rice Ave
9007 South Rice Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
9007 South Rice Avenue, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new cute three bedroom 2 bathroom home located in North Park. Monthly rent is $2500 with a $2500 deposit!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9007 Rice Ave have any available units?
9007 Rice Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 9007 Rice Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9007 Rice Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9007 Rice Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9007 Rice Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 9007 Rice Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9007 Rice Ave offers parking.
Does 9007 Rice Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9007 Rice Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9007 Rice Ave have a pool?
No, 9007 Rice Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9007 Rice Ave have accessible units?
No, 9007 Rice Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9007 Rice Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9007 Rice Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9007 Rice Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9007 Rice Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
