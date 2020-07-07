All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:45 AM

8923 Winding River Drive

8923 Winding River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8923 Winding River Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Hidden Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful tile all throughout except in bedrooms. Spacious with good closets space. Nice floor plan with formals. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Good location with easy access to I-45. Good credit 600+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8923 Winding River Drive have any available units?
8923 Winding River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8923 Winding River Drive have?
Some of 8923 Winding River Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8923 Winding River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8923 Winding River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8923 Winding River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8923 Winding River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8923 Winding River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8923 Winding River Drive offers parking.
Does 8923 Winding River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8923 Winding River Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8923 Winding River Drive have a pool?
No, 8923 Winding River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8923 Winding River Drive have accessible units?
No, 8923 Winding River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8923 Winding River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8923 Winding River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

