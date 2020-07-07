8923 Winding River Drive, Houston, TX 77088 Hidden Valley
Amenities
Beautiful tile all throughout except in bedrooms. Spacious with good closets space. Nice floor plan with formals. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Good location with easy access to I-45. Good credit 600+.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
