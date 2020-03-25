All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8922 Springview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8922 Springview Lane
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:51 PM

8922 Springview Lane

8922 Springview Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Spring Branch Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8922 Springview Lane, Houston, TX 77080
Spring Branch Central

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8922 Springview Lane have any available units?
8922 Springview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8922 Springview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8922 Springview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8922 Springview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8922 Springview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8922 Springview Lane offer parking?
No, 8922 Springview Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8922 Springview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8922 Springview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8922 Springview Lane have a pool?
No, 8922 Springview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8922 Springview Lane have accessible units?
No, 8922 Springview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8922 Springview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8922 Springview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8922 Springview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8922 Springview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St
Houston, TX 77077
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
Trails at Eldridge Parkway
10000 N Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77065
Oak Falls Apartment Homes
4545 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77388
Fannin Station
10000 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77045
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St
Houston, TX 77007
The Lanesborough Apartments
1819 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77030
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr
Houston, TX 77037

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston