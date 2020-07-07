Queen sized bed in master bedroom, all other beds are couch beds. Internet, media room(2nd bedroom with futon bed). Cleaning service at your disposal. Small gated community. Laundry room with washer/dryer laminate flooring,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8918 Bissonnet have any available units?
8918 Bissonnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
What amenities does 8918 Bissonnet have?
Some of 8918 Bissonnet's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8918 Bissonnet currently offering any rent specials?
8918 Bissonnet is not currently offering any rent specials.