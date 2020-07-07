All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8918 Bissonnet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8918 Bissonnet
Last updated May 2 2020 at 8:36 AM

8918 Bissonnet

8918 Bissonnet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Braeburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8918 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Queen sized bed in master bedroom, all other beds are couch beds. Internet, media room(2nd bedroom with futon bed). Cleaning service at your disposal. Small gated community. Laundry room with washer/dryer laminate flooring,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 Bissonnet have any available units?
8918 Bissonnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8918 Bissonnet have?
Some of 8918 Bissonnet's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8918 Bissonnet currently offering any rent specials?
8918 Bissonnet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 Bissonnet pet-friendly?
No, 8918 Bissonnet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8918 Bissonnet offer parking?
No, 8918 Bissonnet does not offer parking.
Does 8918 Bissonnet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8918 Bissonnet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 Bissonnet have a pool?
No, 8918 Bissonnet does not have a pool.
Does 8918 Bissonnet have accessible units?
No, 8918 Bissonnet does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 Bissonnet have units with dishwashers?
No, 8918 Bissonnet does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Commerce Park
15330 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77090
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77021
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77044
Alanza Brook
3030 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
1919 Portsmouth St
1919 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Westchase Forest
11355 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Émile Apartments
4200 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX 77068

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston