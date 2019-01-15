All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:39 AM

8918 Bissonnet

8918 Bissonnet St · No Longer Available
Location

8918 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Queen sized bed in master bedroom, all other beds are couch beds. Internet, media room(2nd bedroom with futon bed). Cleaning service at your disposal. Small gated community. Laundry room with washer/dryer laminate flooring,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 Bissonnet have any available units?
8918 Bissonnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8918 Bissonnet have?
Some of 8918 Bissonnet's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8918 Bissonnet currently offering any rent specials?
8918 Bissonnet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 Bissonnet pet-friendly?
No, 8918 Bissonnet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8918 Bissonnet offer parking?
No, 8918 Bissonnet does not offer parking.
Does 8918 Bissonnet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8918 Bissonnet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 Bissonnet have a pool?
No, 8918 Bissonnet does not have a pool.
Does 8918 Bissonnet have accessible units?
No, 8918 Bissonnet does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 Bissonnet have units with dishwashers?
No, 8918 Bissonnet does not have units with dishwashers.

