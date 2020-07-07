All apartments in Houston
8916 Chatsworth Drive

8916 Chatsworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8916 Chatsworth Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Great Town House in a pristine gated community, tucked in the wooded area between I-10, 610 and Memorial Dr. It Has it all, mini office, wet bar, half bath away from social area, coat closet, covered wooden deck, small storage space outside, beautiful tile floor in social area and laminated floors on second floor. Bathrooms with new tiles, pictures coming.Beautiful surroundings, Great school District, easy access to Hways , within minutes of Restaurants and venues.Don't miss the opportunity to show this property to your clients. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!PRICE, CONDITION AND LOCATION ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! DID NOT FLOOD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8916 Chatsworth Drive have any available units?
8916 Chatsworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8916 Chatsworth Drive have?
Some of 8916 Chatsworth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8916 Chatsworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8916 Chatsworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8916 Chatsworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8916 Chatsworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8916 Chatsworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8916 Chatsworth Drive offers parking.
Does 8916 Chatsworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8916 Chatsworth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8916 Chatsworth Drive have a pool?
No, 8916 Chatsworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8916 Chatsworth Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8916 Chatsworth Drive has accessible units.
Does 8916 Chatsworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8916 Chatsworth Drive has units with dishwashers.

