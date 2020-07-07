8916 Chatsworth Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Great Town House in a pristine gated community, tucked in the wooded area between I-10, 610 and Memorial Dr. It Has it all, mini office, wet bar, half bath away from social area, coat closet, covered wooden deck, small storage space outside, beautiful tile floor in social area and laminated floors on second floor. Bathrooms with new tiles, pictures coming.Beautiful surroundings, Great school District, easy access to Hways , within minutes of Restaurants and venues.Don't miss the opportunity to show this property to your clients. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!PRICE, CONDITION AND LOCATION ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! DID NOT FLOOD