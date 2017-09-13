All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:22 AM

8914 Valley Side Dr

8914 Valley Side Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8914 Valley Side Drive, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3bd 1 bath homne. - This 3bd home was recently remodeled. Has two living areas for more family fun. Very spacious and a good choice for a single family.

(RLNE4875275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8914 Valley Side Dr have any available units?
8914 Valley Side Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8914 Valley Side Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8914 Valley Side Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8914 Valley Side Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8914 Valley Side Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8914 Valley Side Dr offer parking?
No, 8914 Valley Side Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8914 Valley Side Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8914 Valley Side Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8914 Valley Side Dr have a pool?
No, 8914 Valley Side Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8914 Valley Side Dr have accessible units?
No, 8914 Valley Side Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8914 Valley Side Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8914 Valley Side Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8914 Valley Side Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8914 Valley Side Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

