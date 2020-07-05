All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 15 2020 at 12:21 AM

8837 Richland Drive

8837 Richland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8837 Richland Drive, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and plenty of cabinet space! Large fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8837 Richland Drive have any available units?
8837 Richland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8837 Richland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8837 Richland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8837 Richland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8837 Richland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8837 Richland Drive offer parking?
No, 8837 Richland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8837 Richland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8837 Richland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8837 Richland Drive have a pool?
No, 8837 Richland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8837 Richland Drive have accessible units?
No, 8837 Richland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8837 Richland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8837 Richland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8837 Richland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8837 Richland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

