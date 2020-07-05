8837 Richland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Galley style kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and plenty of cabinet space! Large fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.