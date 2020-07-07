All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8822 Woodcamp Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8822 Woodcamp Drive
Last updated November 30 2019 at 3:22 PM

8822 Woodcamp Drive

8822 Woodcamp Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8822 Woodcamp Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8822 Woodcamp Drive have any available units?
8822 Woodcamp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8822 Woodcamp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8822 Woodcamp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8822 Woodcamp Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8822 Woodcamp Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8822 Woodcamp Drive offer parking?
No, 8822 Woodcamp Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8822 Woodcamp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8822 Woodcamp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8822 Woodcamp Drive have a pool?
No, 8822 Woodcamp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8822 Woodcamp Drive have accessible units?
No, 8822 Woodcamp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8822 Woodcamp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8822 Woodcamp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8822 Woodcamp Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8822 Woodcamp Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pearl Midtown
3101 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Casa Del Sol
9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77036
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
District at Memorial
10300 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
Upper Kirby
2300 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77098

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston