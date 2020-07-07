8820 Westheimer Rd

Amenities
"Pinch me, I'm dreaming!" Is what you're likely experiencing when you first saw this advertisement. You surely must be questioning reality and your ability to correctly perceive it. Maybe it's your roommates mushroom pizza you "accidentally" ate that's giving you a little sense of alternate reality. But I assure you, this apartment you're looking at right now is real. Like really real. Yes, that resort style pool is amazing. Yes, those 9 foot ceilings are quite tall and spacious. Yes, you can live here! So why not reach out how we can take your reality and combine it with this reality and make it super cool apartment living reality soup!
Apartment Amenities
Your Choice of Two Interior Aesthetics
Slate Gray Shaker Style Maple Cabinets
Sculptured Quartz Countertops
Whirlpool Stainless Steep Appliances
Heather Gray Plank Flooring in Living Area
12" x 24" Porcelain Tile Surround in Bath
Chrome Cabinet Hardware and Moen Plumbing Fixtures
New Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting
Two Panel Interior Doors
Washer and Dryer in Each Home
Air Conditioning
Black Subway Tile Backsplash
Granite Countertops
Double Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink
Garbage Disposal in Kitchen
Built In Microwave
Classic Double French Doors
Trendy Two-Tone Wall Color Throughout Apartment Homes
Patio, Balcony or Juliet Balcony
Oversized Soaking Tub
Community Amenities
Covered Parking Available
Garages Available
Gorgeous Grounds with Professional Landscaping
Convenient Westheimer Location
24 Hour Health and Fitness Center
Free Weights
Tech and Business Center
Resident Clubhouse and Lounge
Media and TV Lounge
High Speed Internet
Resort Style Pool
Poolside Sundeck and Gazebo
Beautifully Landscaped Courtyard
Tranquil Setting Among Walkways and Benches
24 Hour Guaranteed Maintenance Response
Resident Social Events
Customized Resident Referral Program
We C.A.T.E.R. Program
Vacationing Resident Services
Package Receiving
Spanish Speaking Staff
Surrounded by Shopping, Dining and Entertainment
Elevators for Your Convenience
Controlled Access/Gated
Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?
Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.