8820 Westheimer Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving

"Pinch me, I'm dreaming!" Is what you're likely experiencing when you first saw this advertisement. You surely must be questioning reality and your ability to correctly perceive it. Maybe it's your roommates mushroom pizza you "accidentally" ate that's giving you a little sense of alternate reality. But I assure you, this apartment you're looking at right now is real. Like really real. Yes, that resort style pool is amazing. Yes, those 9 foot ceilings are quite tall and spacious. Yes, you can live here! So why not reach out how we can take your reality and combine it with this reality and make it super cool apartment living reality soup!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Your Choice of Two Interior Aesthetics



Slate Gray Shaker Style Maple Cabinets



Sculptured Quartz Countertops



Whirlpool Stainless Steep Appliances



Heather Gray Plank Flooring in Living Area



12" x 24" Porcelain Tile Surround in Bath



Chrome Cabinet Hardware and Moen Plumbing Fixtures



New Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting



Two Panel Interior Doors



Washer and Dryer in Each Home



Air Conditioning



Black Subway Tile Backsplash



Granite Countertops



Double Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink



Garbage Disposal in Kitchen



Built In Microwave



Classic Double French Doors



Trendy Two-Tone Wall Color Throughout Apartment Homes



Patio, Balcony or Juliet Balcony



Oversized Soaking Tub



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Covered Parking Available



Garages Available



Gorgeous Grounds with Professional Landscaping



Convenient Westheimer Location



24 Hour Health and Fitness Center



Free Weights



Tech and Business Center



Resident Clubhouse and Lounge



Media and TV Lounge



High Speed Internet



Resort Style Pool



Poolside Sundeck and Gazebo



Beautifully Landscaped Courtyard



Tranquil Setting Among Walkways and Benches



24 Hour Guaranteed Maintenance Response



Resident Social Events



Customized Resident Referral Program



We C.A.T.E.R. Program



Vacationing Resident Services



Package Receiving



Spanish Speaking Staff



Surrounded by Shopping, Dining and Entertainment



Elevators for Your Convenience



Controlled Access/Gated



_____________________________



Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?



Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.