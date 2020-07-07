All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:38 AM

8820 Westheimer Rd

8820 Westheimer Road · No Longer Available
Location

8820 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
"Pinch me, I'm dreaming!" Is what you're likely experiencing when you first saw this advertisement. You surely must be questioning reality and your ability to correctly perceive it. Maybe it's your roommates mushroom pizza you "accidentally" ate that's giving you a little sense of alternate reality. But I assure you, this apartment you're looking at right now is real. Like really real. Yes, that resort style pool is amazing. Yes, those 9 foot ceilings are quite tall and spacious. Yes, you can live here! So why not reach out how we can take your reality and combine it with this reality and make it super cool apartment living reality soup!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Your Choice of Two Interior Aesthetics

Slate Gray Shaker Style Maple Cabinets

Sculptured Quartz Countertops

Whirlpool Stainless Steep Appliances

Heather Gray Plank Flooring in Living Area

12" x 24" Porcelain Tile Surround in Bath

Chrome Cabinet Hardware and Moen Plumbing Fixtures

New Ceiling Fans with LED Lighting

Two Panel Interior Doors

Washer and Dryer in Each Home

Air Conditioning

Black Subway Tile Backsplash

Granite Countertops

Double Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink

Garbage Disposal in Kitchen

Built In Microwave

Classic Double French Doors

Trendy Two-Tone Wall Color Throughout Apartment Homes

Patio, Balcony or Juliet Balcony

Oversized Soaking Tub

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Covered Parking Available

Garages Available

Gorgeous Grounds with Professional Landscaping

Convenient Westheimer Location

24 Hour Health and Fitness Center

Free Weights

Tech and Business Center

Resident Clubhouse and Lounge

Media and TV Lounge

High Speed Internet

Resort Style Pool

Poolside Sundeck and Gazebo

Beautifully Landscaped Courtyard

Tranquil Setting Among Walkways and Benches

24 Hour Guaranteed Maintenance Response

Resident Social Events

Customized Resident Referral Program

We C.A.T.E.R. Program

Vacationing Resident Services

Package Receiving

Spanish Speaking Staff

Surrounded by Shopping, Dining and Entertainment

Elevators for Your Convenience

Controlled Access/Gated

_____________________________

Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?

Yes, chances are you're tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities "Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!" Listen, we get it. It doesn't have to be like that. That's why we're here. Taco Street Locating. We're in the business of finding people like you apartments. We're also super free to work with.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 Westheimer Rd have any available units?
8820 Westheimer Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8820 Westheimer Rd have?
Some of 8820 Westheimer Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 Westheimer Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8820 Westheimer Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 Westheimer Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8820 Westheimer Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8820 Westheimer Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8820 Westheimer Rd offers parking.
Does 8820 Westheimer Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8820 Westheimer Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 Westheimer Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8820 Westheimer Rd has a pool.
Does 8820 Westheimer Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 8820 Westheimer Rd has accessible units.
Does 8820 Westheimer Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8820 Westheimer Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

