8819 Scenic Green Drive

A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room features a cozy fireplace and laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with black appliances, gas stove with a built-in microwave which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

Qualified resident to receive half off December's rent if move in on or before November 15th!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.