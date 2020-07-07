All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8819 Scenic Green Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8819 Scenic Green Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:00 PM

8819 Scenic Green Drive

8819 Scenic Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8819 Scenic Green Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 2-story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! The living room features a cozy fireplace and laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with black appliances, gas stove with a built-in microwave which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Qualified resident to receive half off December's rent if move in on or before November 15th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 Scenic Green Drive have any available units?
8819 Scenic Green Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8819 Scenic Green Drive have?
Some of 8819 Scenic Green Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8819 Scenic Green Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8819 Scenic Green Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 Scenic Green Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8819 Scenic Green Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8819 Scenic Green Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8819 Scenic Green Drive offers parking.
Does 8819 Scenic Green Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8819 Scenic Green Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 Scenic Green Drive have a pool?
No, 8819 Scenic Green Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8819 Scenic Green Drive have accessible units?
No, 8819 Scenic Green Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 Scenic Green Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8819 Scenic Green Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Move Cross Country
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Cityscape
3720 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
The Reserve At Jones Road
11925 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Post Oak at Woodway
99 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Vizcaya
18108 S Park View Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Domain West
611 Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston