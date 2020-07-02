All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8819 Hazen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8819 Hazen Street
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

8819 Hazen Street

8819 Hazen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sharpstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8819 Hazen Street, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home located closed to China Town in Bellaire. The home features wooden floors all over the home. Plenty of space for your needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8819 Hazen Street have any available units?
8819 Hazen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8819 Hazen Street currently offering any rent specials?
8819 Hazen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 Hazen Street pet-friendly?
No, 8819 Hazen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8819 Hazen Street offer parking?
Yes, 8819 Hazen Street offers parking.
Does 8819 Hazen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8819 Hazen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 Hazen Street have a pool?
No, 8819 Hazen Street does not have a pool.
Does 8819 Hazen Street have accessible units?
No, 8819 Hazen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 Hazen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8819 Hazen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8819 Hazen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8819 Hazen Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd
Houston, TX 77073
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Vanderbilt
12660 Medfield Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Post Oak at Woodway
99 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Tiffany Square
3030 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston