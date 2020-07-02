Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8819 Hazen Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8819 Hazen Street
Last updated January 12 2020 at 12:26 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8819 Hazen Street
8819 Hazen Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sharpstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8819 Hazen Street, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home located closed to China Town in Bellaire. The home features wooden floors all over the home. Plenty of space for your needs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8819 Hazen Street have any available units?
8819 Hazen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 8819 Hazen Street currently offering any rent specials?
8819 Hazen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8819 Hazen Street pet-friendly?
No, 8819 Hazen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 8819 Hazen Street offer parking?
Yes, 8819 Hazen Street offers parking.
Does 8819 Hazen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8819 Hazen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8819 Hazen Street have a pool?
No, 8819 Hazen Street does not have a pool.
Does 8819 Hazen Street have accessible units?
No, 8819 Hazen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8819 Hazen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8819 Hazen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8819 Hazen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8819 Hazen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd
Houston, TX 77073
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Vanderbilt
12660 Medfield Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Post Oak at Woodway
99 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd
Houston, TX 77014
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Tiffany Square
3030 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston