Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8816 Scott St
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

8816 Scott St

8816 Scott St · No Longer Available
Location

8816 Scott St, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Clean and ready to move-in 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a spacious backyard! Carpeted living room and vinyl tile floor in bedrooms. Kitchen has cabinet space and tile flooring! Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & no pet deposit required/ only monthly pet fee- $44.. SECTION 8 WELCOME!! No Smoking. Don't Miss This One!! *Bonus amenity* $10/month includes air filter delivery every quarter that helps air quality and AC bills. No upfront pet deposit. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8816 Scott St have any available units?
8816 Scott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 8816 Scott St currently offering any rent specials?
8816 Scott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 Scott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8816 Scott St is pet friendly.
Does 8816 Scott St offer parking?
No, 8816 Scott St does not offer parking.
Does 8816 Scott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8816 Scott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 Scott St have a pool?
No, 8816 Scott St does not have a pool.
Does 8816 Scott St have accessible units?
No, 8816 Scott St does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 Scott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8816 Scott St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8816 Scott St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8816 Scott St has units with air conditioning.

