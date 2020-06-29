8787 Brae Acres Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Beautifully updated two bedroom two full bath 1st floor condominium located in the heart of Houston. Large family room with a fireplace and mantle, a breakfast room , a kitchen with a Refrigerator and Microwave too, Fresh paint, floors that look like wood plus a large fenced in patio. Quiet community convenient to freeway access, shopping, and restaurants. Call your agent today to schedule a showing. Easy application process. Approval required. Ready for immediate move-in. Rent includes basic cable and water/sewer.