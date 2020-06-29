All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:05 AM

8787 Brae Acres Road

8787 Brae Acres Road · No Longer Available
Location

8787 Brae Acres Road, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated two bedroom two full bath 1st floor condominium located in the heart of Houston. Large family room with a fireplace and mantle, a breakfast room , a kitchen with a Refrigerator and Microwave too, Fresh paint, floors that look like wood plus a large fenced in patio. Quiet community convenient to freeway access, shopping, and restaurants. Call your agent today to schedule a showing. Easy application process. Approval required. Ready for immediate move-in. Rent includes basic cable and water/sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8787 Brae Acres Road have any available units?
8787 Brae Acres Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8787 Brae Acres Road have?
Some of 8787 Brae Acres Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8787 Brae Acres Road currently offering any rent specials?
8787 Brae Acres Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8787 Brae Acres Road pet-friendly?
No, 8787 Brae Acres Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 8787 Brae Acres Road offer parking?
No, 8787 Brae Acres Road does not offer parking.
Does 8787 Brae Acres Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8787 Brae Acres Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8787 Brae Acres Road have a pool?
No, 8787 Brae Acres Road does not have a pool.
Does 8787 Brae Acres Road have accessible units?
No, 8787 Brae Acres Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8787 Brae Acres Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8787 Brae Acres Road has units with dishwashers.

