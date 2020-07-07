8750 Westheimer Road

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel pool business center bbq/grill

Unit Amenities oven stainless steel Property Amenities business center on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access pet friendly

Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77063 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW! & ApartmentKingdom.com, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 01/15/2019. Pets: allowed. • Pool with Free WiFi • Picnic areas with Barbecue grills • Tile Floors • Faux-wood Blinds • Gourmet kitchen with a double stainless steel sink • Business Center • On Site Laundry Facilities SPECIAL : 1/2 off 2nd mo w/12mo Get APPROVED for this listing. Contact KOCredit.com or call 855-562-7334 [ Published 29-Jan-19 / ID 2769053 ]