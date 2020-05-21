All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 8723 Valley Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
8723 Valley Meadow Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:10 AM

8723 Valley Meadow Drive

8723 Valley Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8723 Valley Meadow Drive, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8723 Valley Meadow Drive have any available units?
8723 Valley Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8723 Valley Meadow Drive have?
Some of 8723 Valley Meadow Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8723 Valley Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8723 Valley Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8723 Valley Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8723 Valley Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8723 Valley Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 8723 Valley Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8723 Valley Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8723 Valley Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8723 Valley Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 8723 Valley Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8723 Valley Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 8723 Valley Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8723 Valley Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8723 Valley Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra at Piney Point
8787 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Bella Capri
6030 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Avana Eldridge
1415 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Broadstone Vintage Park
14700 Vintage Preserve Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
The Village on Memorial Townhomes
15200 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
The Life at Westpark
14100 Rio Bonito Rd
Houston, TX 77083
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston