Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:29 PM

8723 ILONA

8723 Ilona Lane · (215) 709-6149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8723 Ilona Lane, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 8723 ILONA.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
1 Bedroom 1 bath in Quiet, Residential Neighborhood - Spacious floor plan, central AC, off street parking and on site laundry! All in a quiet, residential neighborhood just minutes from Rice University, The Medical Center and Meyerland Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: $450(one bedroom), $500(two bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: Must be 40 lbs or under, non-aggressive breeds
Cats
deposit: $150
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8723 ILONA have any available units?
8723 ILONA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8723 ILONA have?
Some of 8723 ILONA's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8723 ILONA currently offering any rent specials?
8723 ILONA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8723 ILONA pet-friendly?
Yes, 8723 ILONA is pet friendly.
Does 8723 ILONA offer parking?
Yes, 8723 ILONA offers parking.
Does 8723 ILONA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8723 ILONA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8723 ILONA have a pool?
No, 8723 ILONA does not have a pool.
Does 8723 ILONA have accessible units?
No, 8723 ILONA does not have accessible units.
Does 8723 ILONA have units with dishwashers?
No, 8723 ILONA does not have units with dishwashers.
