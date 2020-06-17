Rent Calculator
Last updated September 3 2019 at 5:10 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8715 Valley Rock Dr
8715 Valley Rock Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8715 Valley Rock Drive, Houston, TX 77078
East Houston
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in northeast Houston. Updated flooring and fixtures. This home is priced to move fast and won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8715 Valley Rock Dr have any available units?
8715 Valley Rock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 8715 Valley Rock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8715 Valley Rock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 Valley Rock Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8715 Valley Rock Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 8715 Valley Rock Dr offer parking?
No, 8715 Valley Rock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8715 Valley Rock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8715 Valley Rock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 Valley Rock Dr have a pool?
No, 8715 Valley Rock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8715 Valley Rock Dr have accessible units?
No, 8715 Valley Rock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 Valley Rock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8715 Valley Rock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8715 Valley Rock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8715 Valley Rock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
